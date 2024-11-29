US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
UFIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
