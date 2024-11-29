US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UFIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UFIV Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

