Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for agilon health (AGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for agilon health (NYSE: AGL):

11/19/2024 – agilon health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.50 to $1.75. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2024 – agilon health had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

10/8/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 2,838,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $865.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

