Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $491.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.