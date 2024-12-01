iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,813 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.