Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Knowles by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 10.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,234. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

