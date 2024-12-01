McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $628.50 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.22 and its 200-day moving average is $559.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

