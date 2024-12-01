True Wealth Design LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 296.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 668,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

