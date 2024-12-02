9,512 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 687,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,489,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $204.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

