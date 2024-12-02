Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target at C$56.91

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.91.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$45.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -143.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.71.

(Get Free Report

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.