Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AM
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Midstream
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.