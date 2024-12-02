Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
AGR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
