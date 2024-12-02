Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

