Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £3,345.60 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Dave Coplin purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,345.60 ($4,249.46).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.13) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 212.07 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,521.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

