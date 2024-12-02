Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Lipocine Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

