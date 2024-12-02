True Wealth Design LLC Increases Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.51 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

