Ascent Group LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

