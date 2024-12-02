Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Avient by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 88.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 58.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avient

Avient Trading Up 0.6 %

Avient stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 414,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,437. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Avient has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.