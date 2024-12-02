Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crane also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of CR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. Crane has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

