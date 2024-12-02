Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Shares of CREV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.47. 60,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

