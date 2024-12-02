Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Shares of CREV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.47. 60,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
