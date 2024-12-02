Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of KCDMY opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 147.20% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $695.78 million during the quarter.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

