National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH) to Issue $1.38 Interim Dividend

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.382 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Dogs of Tech: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Set for a 2025 Rebound
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.