Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Expands By 23.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 841,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.4 days.

ENAKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. E.On has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

