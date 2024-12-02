Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KJUL opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

