Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 492 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,072 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

