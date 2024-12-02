Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

ISRG opened at $542.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day moving average is $469.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.