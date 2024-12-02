Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 257.7% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

