Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.76.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$53,690.00.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

