Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.76.
EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.