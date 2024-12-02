Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $29.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter worth $119,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

