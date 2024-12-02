Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $381.18 on Monday. Corpay has a twelve month low of $236.15 and a twelve month high of $385.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

