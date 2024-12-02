YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $45.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

YETI opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in YETI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in YETI by 65.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 48.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

