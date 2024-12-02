FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 638.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,727,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $138.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.