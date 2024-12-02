FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 638.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,727,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $138.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
