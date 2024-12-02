Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,147 shares of company stock valued at $76,245 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.