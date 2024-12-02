Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMT opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $743.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

