PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $244.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $106.12 and a 1-year high of $245.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

