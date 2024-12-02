UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 790,974 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,974 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $116,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

CPT opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

View Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.