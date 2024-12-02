Insider Selling: American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Sells A$217,885.90 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Sten Gustafson sold 804,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$217,885.90 ($141,484.35).

Sten Gustafson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Sten Gustafson purchased 1,000,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($129,870.13).

On Wednesday, October 30th, Sten Gustafson acquired 1,000,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($129,870.13).

American Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Rare Earths Company Profile

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States. The company was formerly known as Broken Hill Prospecting Limited and changed its name to American Rare Earths Limited in July 2020.

