Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 9.1%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 3,481,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.