Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 9.1%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 3,481,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.
About China Literature
