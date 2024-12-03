GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $83.02. Approximately 285,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,055,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

