Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 221,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

