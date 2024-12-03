Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,780,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CXBMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 221,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
About Calibre Mining
