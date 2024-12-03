CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,212,077 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of CEMEX worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 192,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $190,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 166.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

