ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.
ADOMANI Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADOMANI
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.