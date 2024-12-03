Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Emergent Metals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. 174,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,415. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Emergent Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Metals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.