Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent Metals stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. 174,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,415. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

