Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silver Predator Corp. (CVE:SPD – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Silver Predator Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 166.55 and a quick ratio of 65.82.
Silver Predator Company Profile
Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Platoro West Holdings Inc and changed its name to Silver Predator Corp.
