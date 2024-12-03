Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Expands By 14.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 217,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. E.On has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

