FY2024 EPS Forecast for Arqit Quantum Decreased by Analyst

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.25). The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 24.7 %
ARQQ opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $32.50.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
