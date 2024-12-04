Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EXK FY2024 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $42,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

