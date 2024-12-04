Philipp Prince Sells 20,232 Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,127.22).

Feedback Price Performance

Shares of Feedback stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Feedback plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.