Philipp Prince Sells 20,232 Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,127.22).
Feedback Price Performance
Shares of Feedback stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Feedback plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Feedback Company Profile
