JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Reduced by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $69,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,282 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.