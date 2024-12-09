Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Match Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Match Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,767,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

