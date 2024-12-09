Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
